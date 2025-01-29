Roundup: Federal funding freeze / Merchandise trade / Costco

Backtracking: The White House on Wednesday said a “federal funding freeze” remains in “full force and effect” despite rescinding a controversial memo ordering a freeze on grants and loans to give agencies time to review programs for their compliance with President Donald Trump’s agenda. Read more from CNBC.

Growing figures: The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened in December to a record as the value of imports increased, highlighting a key issue that President Donald Trump aims to rectify in his second term. The shortfall in goods expanded 18% to $122.1 billion, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. The figure, which isn’t adjusted for inflation, exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Ending discrimination: A group of Republican attorneys general—including Louisiana’s Liz Murrill—is pressuring Costco “to end all unlawful discrimination imposed” by the retailer’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The 19 attorneys general sent a letter to Costco CEO Ron Vachris this week citing Republican President Donald Trump’s executive order that encouraged “all agencies to enforce our longstanding civil-rights laws and to combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.” Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.