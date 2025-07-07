Roundup: Federal funding cuts / Louisiana Democratic Party / Texas floods

School cuts: The U.S. Department of Education’s decision to freeze $6.8 billion in K-12 funding has alarmed state officials and educators, who warn it could impact after-school, enrichment, and language programs. The move is forcing states to weigh potential cuts to critical student services. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Talking politics: Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Dadrius Lanus will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, July 7. Lanus will address passage of President Trump’s tax bill, its implications for Louisiana and his party’s strategy for the 2026 midterm elections. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Death toll still rising: Downpours will sweep central Texas for another day, complicating rescue efforts after extreme flooding in the region left at least 82 people dead and scores missing. While the night passed quietly, the risk of heavy rain will rise Monday with as much as 4 inches falling across a wide area and some isolated spots getting as much as 10 inches, the National Weather Service said. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.