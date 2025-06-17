Roundup: Fed meeting / Keli Zinn / Farewell, Albertson’s 

Looking ahead: The U.S. economy is mostly in good shape but that isn’t saving Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell from a spell of angst. With the outlook uncertain, Fed policymakers are expected to keep their key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday at about 4.4%. Officials will also release a set of quarterly economic projections that are expected to show inflation will accelerate later this year, while unemployment may also tick up a bit. Read more from the AP.

Luncheon speaker: Keli Zinn, executive deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer for LSU Athletics, will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. She will share insights into the new collegiate model and its impact on LSU athletics. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood. Read more about Zinn, who was honored as one of Business Report’s 2025 Influential Women in Business.

Closing its doors: Albertsons on College Drive will shut down Aug. 16. All Albertsons Pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Albertsons on Perkins Road. “In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make the tough decision to close an underperforming store so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace,” an Albertsons Companies Southern Division spokesperson said. Read more from WBRZ-TV.