Roundup: Fed holds rates steady / Movie dispute / Waitr expansion 

Interest rates: The Federal Reserve signaled today it will keep its key short-term interest rate near zero for the foreseeable future as part of its extraordinary efforts to bolster an economy that is sinking into its worst crisis since the 1930s. As part of its emergency steps, the Fed said it will also keep buying Treasury and mortgage bonds to help keep rates low and ensure that companies can lend easily to each other amid a near-paralysis of the economy caused by the coronavirus. It did not specify any amounts or timing for its bond purchases. Read the full story.

Locked out: AMC Entertainment says its theaters will no longer show movies released by Universal Studios after the company announced plans to releases more movies digitally day and date with the theater releases, WBRZ-TV reports. The announcement came after NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell commented on the success of forgoing a theater release for the studio’s latest animated film and releasing it straight on digital. The decision to release the movie digitally came after major movie theater chains closed nationwide last month due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read the full story.

West side: Waitr today announced it’s expanding services to West Baton Rouge and will be available in Port Allen, Brusly, Addis and Plaquemine. Area restaurants that have signed on with Waitr include Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux & Bar, Portobello’s Grill, DC’s Grill, Cou-yon’s Cajun BBQ, Court Street Cafe, Burger Me, La Bayou Bistro and Rotolos Pizzeria. Waitr is currently hiring drivers who can apply online.