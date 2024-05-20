Roundup: FDIC / Louisiana tourism / Red Lobster

‘You should resign’: The most powerful Democrat in Congress on banking and financial issues called for President Joe Biden to replace the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Monday, saying the agency is broken and there must be “fundamental changes at the FDIC.” The request follows a report released earlier this month that described the agency’s toxic workplace culture. Read more from the Associated Press.

A travel destination: The Louisiana Office of Tourism announced Monday that more people are visiting Louisiana. Research from MMGY Global shows that Louisiana had 43 million visitors in 2023—420,000 more than in 2022. These visitors spent an estimated $18.1 billion in 2023, a 5.4% increase from 2022.

Chapter 11: Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, continuing the process to shrink its footprint and find a buyer, the company said in a statement on Monday. The seafood chain also said it has a so-called stalking horse bid from its existing lenders to buy the company, unless a higher bid comes along. Read more from CNBC.