Roundup: FCC fines / LSU pedestrian safety / Amazon travel  Privacy

Privacy breach: The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the country’s top cellphone carriers after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers’ real-time locations, The Wall Street Journal reports. The telecommunications regulator in recent weeks informed AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon of pending notices of apparent liability. Such notices aren’t final, and the companies can still argue they aren’t liable or should pay less. It would ultimately fall on the U.S. Justice Department to collect any penalties. Read the full story.

Crosswalks: The LSU student government hosted a Pedestrian Safety Day on Thursday to inform students about the dangers of being distracted while walking or biking and to get feedback on problem areas of campus, according to an LSU announcement. The safety day came after four LSU students were hit while standing on a corner near Tiger Stadium last year. The student government collected feedback on areas students felt were most dangerous with the intention of finding solutions with university administration.

Coronavirus: Amazon has started restricting all nonessential employee travel in the U.S. as the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread, CNBC reports. Amazon sent the notification to employees today. In a separate internal communication, Dave Clark, who runs Amazon’s retail operations, told employees to hold off on planning group or team meetings that require travel until at least the end of April, when he estimated that the company will have a better sense of the virus, its spread and its impact. Read the full story.