Roundup: Family offices / Driverless trucks / Factory activity

Ramping up recruitment: Family offices are ramping up the war for talent, creating new incentive plans for top executives that are boosting pay, according to a new report. A majority of family offices are now using long-term incentive compensation plans, which increase total pay based on performance and investment returns, according to a report from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management and Botoff Consulting. Nearly two-thirds of investment-focused family offices are using long-term incentive compensation. Read more from CNBC.

On the road at night: Autonomous trucks are now driving highways at night, hauling food and dairy between Dallas and Houston. It’s a big step forward for autonomous trucking. While Waymo for years has been operating driverless robotaxis around the clock in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, driverless trucks until recently have stuck mainly to daytime hours and good weather. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Slowing down: U.S. factory activity contracted in July at the fastest pace in nine months, dragged down by a faster decline in employment as orders continued to shrink. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index decreased 1 point last month to 48, according to data released Friday. The gauge has been below 50, which indicates contraction, for five straight months. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.