Roundup: Family office investments / Shrimper complaints / EPA standards

Sports focus: Goldman Sachs reports family offices are pulling back from startups but flocking to sports. Twenty-five percent have invested in franchises or arenas, with high-profile deals involving the Giants, Lakers and 49ers. Interest skews heavily toward men’s leagues, while women’s and emerging sports attract far fewer investors. Read more from CNBC.

Casting blame: Shrimpers in Cameron Parish say their livelihoods are collapsing as catches from the Calcasieu River fall to half their 10-year average. Many blame Venture Global’s LNG terminal, citing pollution, dredging and ship traffic that drive shrimp away. Regulators acknowledge declines but cite multiple causes as more terminals loom. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Reporting program to end: The EPA plans to end standards that compel power plants, industrial facilities, oil refineries and other major polluters to collect and report data on their emissions. Ending the agency’s long-standing Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, which tracks pollution from some 8,000 sites, would make it harder for the public and policymakers to track greenhouse gas emissions from large swaths of the economy. In all, polluters on the inventory reported some 2.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.