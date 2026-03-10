Roundup: ExxonMobil / NOLA to Mobile rail / Legislative session

Legal home: ExxonMobil plans to ask shareholders to approve moving its legal home from New Jersey to Texas, a shift CEO Darren Woods says would better protect the company from shareholder lawsuits. The move reflects a broader trend of corporations favoring Texas’ increasingly business-friendly legal and regulatory environment. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Topping expectations: Amtrak’s new passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, has already exceeded its first-year ridership projections just six months after launch, drawing more than 78,000 riders. Officials say strong demand highlights the route’s regional appeal and could help build momentum for additional passenger rail projects in Louisiana. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Landry’s agenda: Gov. Jeff Landry opened Louisiana’s legislative session by urging lawmakers to double funding for his LA GATOR school voucher program and pursue a judicial overhaul targeting the Orleans Parish court system. His agenda also includes workforce training funding, continuing to phase out the state income tax and lowering vehicle inspection costs. Read more from The Center Square.