Roundup: ExxonMobil / Mardi Gras security / SEC cuts

Offshore oil field: Guyana President Irfaan Ali on Saturday denounced an incursion by an armed Venezuelan naval vessel in disputed waters that are home to a mammoth offshore oil deposit being developed by ExxonMobil. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez disputed Ali’s claims and called ExxonMobil’s oil installations “illegal.” Read more from The Associated Press.

Heightened alert: As Mardi Gras celebrations continue this week, the city of New Orleans is ramping up security measures in response to the heightened threat level following the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street. Law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels are deploying an unprecedented security apparatus to safeguard the city’s iconic event. Read more from The Center Square.

Shrinking federal government: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is offering eligible employees a $50,000 incentive to resign or retire by April 4, according to an email reviewed by Bloomberg. The message, sent Friday by SEC Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson to all staff, comes as the Trump administration seeks to slash the size of the federal government and fire thousands of workers. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.