Roundup: Expanding unions / LSU Board of Supervisors / Consumer behaviors

Union representation: There has been a doubling of petitions by workers to have union representation during President Joe Biden’s administration, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board. There were 3,286 petitions filed with the government in fiscal 2024, up from 1,638 in 2021. This marks the first increase in unionization petitions during a presidential term since Gerald Ford’s administration. During Trump’s presidency, union petitions declined 22%. Read more from The Associated Press.

Open meetings mistake: The LSU Board of Supervisors may have violated Louisiana’s open meetings law when it recently increased its power without giving the public sufficient notice. The executive committee’s notice for Thursday’s meeting said the group would discuss “bylaw review” but did not specify which bylaws or whether members would be voting on them. The executive committee meeting was not live streamed, nor were the proposed changes provided to anyone in advance, save for those in attendance at the meeting. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Rising risk: Americans said they expected higher inflation over the longer run last month, as their expectations of credit turbulence rose to the highest level since April 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a report on Tuesday. Read more from Reuters.