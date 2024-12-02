Roundup: EVs / BRCC / Cybersecurity

From bad to worse: Electric vehicle startups were already struggling before the election, and Donald Trump’s victory could send them into a tailspin. Several high-profile companies filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, and at least a dozen other startups are at risk of running out of cash by next summer. Even shares of more stable startups such as Lucid Group and Rivian Automotive are down nearly 50% this year as they face an increasingly challenging outlook. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Career fair: Baton Rouge Community College will host a career networking fair on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place in the Digital Learning and Academic Support Center in the Magnolia Building on BRCC’s Mid City campus. The career fair aims to find qualified candidates interested in adjunct instructor positions for the spring 2025 semester. Attendees will be able to participate in on-the-spot interviews for available roles. Read more from WVLA-TV.

On the chopping block: Amid speculation about Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican-controlled Congress, one proposal is giving state and local cybersecurity officials pause: eliminating the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. CISA plays a crucial role for states looking to stay on top of cybersecurity threats and eliminating the agency altogether could wreak havoc on those efforts. Read more from Route Fifty.