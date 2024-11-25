Roundup: EV chargers / LNG export moratorium / EV rebate revival

EV innovation: A number of startups, and the cities contracting with them, want to put EV chargers right on the street to make them more accessible to drivers. Ventures are trying approaches from fast-charging “trees” that dangle charging cables over parking spots, to chargers integrated in lampposts and low-slung, unobtrusive posts that require drivers to bring their own cables. All are what’s called “opportunity” charging: at a metered spot downtown, curbside in the suburbs, or in residential and retail parking lots. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Ending the pause: President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is crafting an executive order to lift a moratorium on natural gas export permits that was put in place by the Biden administration, people familiar with the matter said. The move is part of a broader package of actions on U.S. energy planned for Trump’s early days in office. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Rebate options: If the incoming Donald Trump administration follows through on its plans to eliminate a federal tax credit for people who buy electric cars, the state of California may craft its own rebate to offer buyers. Gov. Gavin Newsom is reportedly working on creating a new version of the state’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, which was phased out in 2023 after funding 594,000 cars and saving 456 million gallons of fuel. Read more from The Associated Press.