Roundup: EU’s response to tariffs / US auto industry / Carbon capture

Striking back: The European Union vowed to respond to the 25% tariffs President Donald Trump said the U.S. will impose on steel and aluminum imports, escalating a potential trade dispute. The EU has prepared multiple lists of American goods to hit with retaliatory tariffs if Trump moves forward with levies, modeling various possibilities depending on what the initial U.S. salvo looks like. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Causing ‘chaos’: President Donald Trump’s tariffs, both implemented and threatened, are causing “chaos” for the U.S. automotive industry, according to Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley. The chief executive of America’s second-largest automaker described 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as threatened levies of the same amount on Mexico and Canada as adding “a lot of cost and a lot of chaos” to the industry. Read more from CNBC.

Public comments: The Louisiana House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment met on Monday to discuss the issue of carbon dioxide sequestration and storage. Comments from the public during the hearing show a concern for how poorer parishes will be affected, while others are worried about their mineral rights being stranded from the projects at play. Read more from The Center Square.