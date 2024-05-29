Roundup: Ethics legislation / St. George / Online learning partnership 

Landry gains more power: Louisiana lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to give Gov. Jeff Landry control over the Louisiana Board of Ethics, just a few months after its members charged him with breaking a state ethics law. The governor is in an ongoing dispute with ethics board members over what consequences he should face for not disclosing flights to Hawaii that he took on a political donor’s private plane while he was attorney general. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Lots of moving pieces: The interim mayor of the new city of St. George told members of the Chamber of Commerce for East Baton Rouge on Tuesday that he’s not sure how long he’ll serve in the role. He says the transition could take from one to two years. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Skilled workforce: The State Library of Louisiana and Gale, part of Cengage Group, have partnered to provide public libraries across the state with free access to the online learning platform Gale Presents: Udemy. The partnership provides public library cardholders unlimited access to more than 25,000 on-demand video courses for personalized learning and upskilling across a variety of categories such as business, IT certifications, creative arts, personal finance, technology and wellness. Read the full announcement.