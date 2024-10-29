Roundup: Energy Forum / Lifeline / Greener ports

The future of energy: Tulane University will host the inaugural Tulane Future of Energy Forum from Nov. 13-15. The free event will bring together top leaders from academia, business, government and the nonprofit sector to discuss practical strategies for meeting growing global energy demands while advancing toward a lower-carbon future. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register here.

988: On Sept. 8, the city-parish began installing signs promoting the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in high-traffic areas. In the time since, calls to the lifeline have increased significantly, officials say. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Investment: The Biden administration is awarding nearly $3 billion to boost climate-friendly equipment and infrastructure at ports across the country, including Baltimore, where a bridge collapse killed six construction workers in March and disrupted East Coast shipping routes for months. Read more from The Associated Press.