Roundup: Endorsements / New banking rules / Inflation fight 

Council races: FuturePAC, the political action committee of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, today announced its endorsements for the Nov. 5 election. Candidates receiving FuturePAC’s endorsement are incumbent Brandon Noel for Metro Council District 1, Eugene Collins for District 2 and incumbent Laurie White Adams for District 11.

Open banking: The top U.S. watchdog agency for consumer financial protection on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited rules intended to drive a shift toward open banking and spur competition, allowing consumers to control and share their own data when shopping for services. Read more from Reuters.

‘Major achievement: Policymakers in the U.S. and other major economies have quelled the worst inflation in four decades without tumbling into recession, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, adding that this “major achievement” should pave the way for significant changes in interest rates, taxes and government spending. Read more from The Washington Post.