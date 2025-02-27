Roundup: Eli Lilly expansion / WARN notice / US jobless claims rise

Investment incoming: Eli Lilly on Wednesday said it will invest at least $27 billion to build four new manufacturing sites in the U.S., as demand for its blockbuster weight loss and diabetes injections soars and the company develops new drugs for other conditions. Eli Lilly has not decided on where the four new U.S. sites will be located. Read more from CNBC.

Layoffs: Two companies have recently filed WARN notices with state officials warning of layoffs, according to records with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. International Paper Company plans to lay off 481 employees in Campti on April 13, while Boeing Company will lay off 89 employees in New Orleans on April 18. See a full list.

National figures: The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but that likely does not signal a material shift in labor market conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 22,000 to a seasonally adjusted 242,000 for the week ended Feb. 22, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Read more from Reuters.