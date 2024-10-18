Roundup: Electric truck mandate / b1Bank / Plant-based panels

Louisiana balking: Louisiana is among 24 states that have joined a court case seeking to stop a federal electric semitruck mandate. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year rolled out a new electric truck mandate aimed to increase sales of electric semitrucks from 2027 through 2032. Per the mandate, electric models must account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul tractor sales by 2032. Read more from The Center Square.

New president: B1Bank has named N. Jerome “Jerry” Vascocu Jr. to be the bank’s new president, reporting to Jude Melville, who will retain the title of chair and CEO. Earlier this month, Business First Bancshares, the holding company for b1Bank, completed its $85.7 million acquisition of Texas-based Oakwood Bancshares and its bank subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Read the full announcement.

Building the future: Plantd, the startup that makes plant-based homebuilding panels, just announced a deal to supply D.R. Horton with 10 million of the panels over multiple years, enough to build 90,000 homes. The company, co-founded by SpaceX engineers and a serial entrepreneur, makes its product from a drought-and-flood-tolerant species of grass that can grow 20 to 30 feet in a year. Read more from Fast Company.