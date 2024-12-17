Roundup: Electoral College / New laws / Trump’s day one plan

It’s official: President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance have unanimously secured Louisiana’s eight electoral votes for the presidency. The Electoral College met on Tuesday to formally cast their ballots. Read more from The Center Square.

Going into effect: Louisiana’s new laws set to take effect on Jan. 1 will impact every pocketbook with changes in sales and income tax rates—increases and reductions—as well as reduced unemployment benefits for those out of work. Meanwhile, prospective voters will have to prove they’re U.S. citizens to register to participate in Louisiana elections. Read a full roundup from the USA Today network.

‘Drill, baby, drill’: US President-elect Donald Trump is poised to order changes meant to encourage domestic oil and gas development immediately after his Jan. 20 inauguration. Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team, told Fox News Tuesday that Trump intends to write executive orders “to drill, baby, drill,” as well as to expedite permits for drilling and for fracking. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.