Roundup: Elections precautions / Southern classes / Bus ridership drops 

Voter safety: Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wil host a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the COVID-19 impact on elections, specifically the upcoming presidential primary. Ardoin will discuss steps that will be taken to best protect the health and safety of Louisiana voters and voting officials. Daily Report PM will have more information.

Campus plan: Southern University officials have released a detailed plan on how the college will respond to the novel coronavirus, WAFB-TV reports. Classes will be canceled March 16-20 and spring break will be March 23-27. Once spring break is over, the campus will resume classes remotely starting March 30 and continue online for the remainder of the semester. Read the full story.

What happened? Sometime around 2013, bus ridership across much of the country began to decline. It dropped in Washington, in Chicago, in Los Angeles, in Miami and in Baton Rouge. It dropped in large cities and smaller ones, The New York Times reports. By late 2019, national bus ridership in America was at its lowest level since the mid-1970s, despite the fact that metro areas have been growing in population and employment numbers. Read the full story, which looks at the factors causing the mysterious decline.