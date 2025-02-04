Roundup: Egg prices / Sen. Bill Cassidy / Federal workers quit

Sunny side upcharge: The Waffle House restaurant chain is putting a 50 cent per egg surcharge in place due to the biggest bird flu outbreak in a decade. The 24-7 restaurant said that the resulting egg shortage has led to a dramatic increase in its costs. Bird flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing U.S. egg prices to more than double their cost compared to the summer of 2023. Read more from the AP.

Swing vote: Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy voted Tuesday to advance the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the nation’s health agency, despite the senator’s reservations about Kennedy’s past skepticism of vaccines. Cassidy was considered the swing vote on the Finance Committee, which voted 14-13 Tuesday along party lines to advance RFK Jr.’s nomination to the full Senate. Read more from the USA Today network.

Moving on: More than 20,000 employees—about 1% of the federal workforce—have signed up for an offer to quit their jobs in exchange for a deferred resignation deal that would have taxpayers continue to pay their salaries through the end of September. But those numbers are increasing every day, according to an official familiar with the data, and the Trump administration expects a spike in resignations as employees near Thursday’s deadline to accept the offer. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.