Roundup: Education savings accounts / Ten Commandments / Senior care

A new option: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed Senate Bill 313 into law on Wednesday, which will create the state’s first universal education savings account program for K-12 education. The Louisiana Giving All True Opportunity to Rise, or LA GATOR Scholarship Program, provides educational savings accounts to parents so they can choose what school to enroll their children or pay for tutoring or other educational expenses. Read more from The Center Square.

Thou shall not: Louisiana will be the first state to require that a copy of the Ten Commandments be displayed in all public classrooms from kindergarten to state-funded universities after Gov. Jeff Landry signed Rep. Dodie Horton’s bill into law Wednesday. Civil liberties groups immediately announced that they will file a lawsuit seeking to block the law as unconstitutional. Landry has said he “can’t wait to be sued” over the new law. Read more from the USA Today network.

Expanding: CenterWell Senior Primary Care is entering the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas, with plans to open four new senior-focused primary care centers in the markets this year. CenterWell plans to maintain two locations in the Capital Region—in Prairieville and Baker. The Prairieville clinic will celebrate its grand opening next week, while Baker will open later this year. Read the announcement.