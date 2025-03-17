Roundup: Economic concerns / Entergy’s Phillip May / Retail sales

Demand softening: The leaders of companies that serve everyone from penny-pinching grocery shoppers to first-class travelers are seeing cracks in demand. On top of high interest rates and persistent inflation, CEOs are now grappling with how to handle new hurdles like on-again, off-again tariffs, mass government layoffs and worsening consumer sentiment. Across earnings calls and investor presentations in recent weeks, retailers and other consumer-facing businesses are warning that first-quarter sales were coming in softer than expected and the rest of the year might be tougher than Wall Street thought. Read more from CNBC.

Luncheon speaker: Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss a variety of topics including the role Entergy plays in the economic development of Louisiana and how the company is partnering with the tech industry to drive growth. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Falling: Disappointing retail sales last month is adding to concerns of a pullback in consumer spending in the U.S., while a pair of business surveys suggests growing caution. Retail sales rose by less than forecast in February and the prior month was revised down to mark the biggest drop since July 2021. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.