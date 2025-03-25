Roundup: Easter Egg Roll / Shell’s future / Small business owners

Going corporate: The White House is recruiting corporate sponsors for its Easter Egg Roll next month. The financial backers of the April 21 event would be able to choose from three options that cost between $75,000 and $200,000, according to a nine-page guide for potential sponsors. Read more from The New York Times.

A new strategy: Shell says it is targeting hydrocarbon production growth and plans to further increase shareholder returns as the energy giant outlined its strategy for the next five years at its capital markets day. The London-listed company said Tuesday that its new strategy will deliver more value with less emissions and includes increased cost-reduction targets and lower capital expenditures. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Rule scrapped: The U.S. Department of Treasury is scrapping a requirement for U.S. small businesses to report information about their owners to the federal government. It’s the latest twist in an on-again-off-again saga for the fledgling rule that aimed to curb criminal activity and illicit finance conducted through opaque shell companies. Read more from CNBC.