Roundup: EA’s big deal / Ford CEO / Wall Street trading  

Setting a record: The $55 billion take-private of Electronic Arts is being hailed as the largest leveraged buyout ever, with JPMorgan Chase committing a record $20 billion in financing—the biggest debt pledge by a single bank for such a deal. The transaction is a major win for banks battling private credit’s $1.7 trillion rise. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Supporting ‘essential economy’: Ford CEO Jim Farley told Axios that the U.S. risks failure in high-tech manufacturing if it neglects blue-collar industries. Skilled trades are vital for building factories, data centers and supply chains, yet face labor shortages, weak training investment, and restrictive tariffs. Farley recently convened leaders to spotlight this “essential economy.” Read more from Axios.

Mixed: Wall Street was drifting in mixed trading Monday afternoon as technology stocks recovered some of their losses from late last week and oil prices sank. The S&P 500 added 0.1% in afternoon trading while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67 points and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher. Read more from the Associated Press.