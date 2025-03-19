Roundup: Early voting / General Mills / Home prices

Low participation: Early voter turnout so far is very low for Louisiana’s March 29 election on four constitutional amendments and, for some voters, local races and tax referendums. As of Monday night and the close of the second day of early voting, statewide turnout tallied 67,072. Joel Watson, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Nancy Landry, says final turnout is expected to be about 10% to 15%. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Organic sales: General Mills expects organic sales to decline this fiscal year as concerns about the economy push consumers to spend less on snacks. The maker of Lucky Charms says results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended Feb. 23, were below internal expectations as North American retailers reduced inventory, U.S. snacking categories slowed and demand softened in its domestic away-from-home food channels. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Slowing growth: On Tuesday, Zillow economists published their updated forecast model, projecting that U.S. home prices, as measured by the Zillow Home Value Index, will rise 0.8% between February 2025 and February 2026. That’s another downward revision. Last month, their 12-month forecast projected a 1.1% increase in U.S. home prices, and the month before that, they expected a 2.9% increase. Read more from Fast Company.