Roundup: Drone growth / Car deals / Entergy

Going up: The Louisiana Advanced Aviation and Drone Advisory has requested $3 million in funding from the Department of Transportation and Development for vertiports, launch and landing pads used by drones. The committee met last week to discuss new guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration in relation to infrastructure for vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or, vertiports. Read more from The Center Square.

Looking ahead: The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years is expected to eventually boost new vehicle sales, but not as quickly or by as much as some may expect. Read more from CNBC.

Bolstering infrastructure: Entergy Louisiana announced on Monday that it would start a $39 million project to fortify nearly 60 miles of power lines in Ascension Parish. Funded by a FEMA grant, the upgrades are expected to protect around 5,900 customers and critical infrastructure, including a hospital, schools and government buildings. Overall, the project is expected to prevent 5.6 million hours of outages and save nearly $140 million in restoration costs over the next five decades.