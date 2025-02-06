Roundup: Drew Brees / The Fed / Sales tax exemptions

Broadcast booth: Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’s interested in joining an NFL broadcast team as a game analyst and hints that he’s already in talks with media companies for a role. Brees signed a multiyear contract with NBC Sports in 2020, but spent only a year as an NFL studio analyst before leaving the role in what then-head of NBC Sports Pete Bevacqua called a “lifestyle choice” for Brees. Read more from CNBC.

Pilot program ends: The Federal Reserve has ended its program that required the biggest U.S. banks to submit data for climate stress tests, according to people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and three other lenders won’t be asked to provide information for the Fed’s Climate Scenario Analysis Exercise. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Clarification: The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the state will continue to recognize sales tax exemptions on K-12 school sports tickets and fundraising events for nonprofit organizations in 2025. The flurry of tax law changes approved last November led to legal confusion about whether nonprofit organizations and public school sports teams were going to have to start applying sales taxes to their admission tickets and parking fees for events this year. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.