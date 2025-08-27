Roundup: Drago’s / New Orleans Saints / Cracker Barrel

New digs: Drago’s Seafood Restaurant will officially open its new Perkins Rowe location on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. A grand opening event will take place in Perkins Rowe’s Town Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., complete with food and live music. Drago’s closed its Constitution Avenue location earlier this year. That property is now home to Loft18, an “interactive” sports bar and grill.

QB starter named: Spencer Rattler will be the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback when the club opens the regular season at home against Arizona, first-year coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday. The quarterback decision came down to Rattler, a second-year pro out of South Carolina, and rookie Tyler Shough, a second-round draft choice out of Louisville. Moore also announced that versatile offensive and special teams player Taysom Hill will start the season on the club’s physically unable to perform list, along with tight end Foster Moreau. Read more from The Associated Press.

Just kidding: Cracker Barrel on Tuesday said it will be reverting to its “Old Timer” logo after its minimalist rebranding effort sparked a culture war. The announcement came just a day after the company said it was keeping its new look. Cracker Barrel’s shares rose more than 3% in early trading Wednesday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.