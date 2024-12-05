Roundup: Dollar General / No Fault / NASA

Same-day delivery: Dollar General is testing same-day delivery to customers’ homes as the deep discounter tries to fend off fiercer competition with Walmart. Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos says the retailer “soft launched” the delivery program in September. The company now offers same-day delivery at about 75 stores. Read more from CNBC.

A milestone: A Baton Rouge company that pioneered a standard safety surfacing technology now used in parks and playgrounds around the globe is marking five decades in business. No Fault pioneered poured-in-place surfacing technology to enhance sports safety. Read more.

Moon missions delayed: NASA announced on Thursday new delays in the Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon. The next Artemis mission sending astronauts around the moon and back is now set for April 2026. The landing mission is planned for the following year. Read more from Reuters.