Roundup: DOGE cuts / Rail taxes / Friends of City Park

Louisiana hit: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appears to have abruptly slashed over $55 million in grants to the Louisiana Department of Health, according to a review of the Department of Government Efficiency website run by Elon Musk. The figure is five times the amount estimated by Deputy Secretary Dr. Pete Croughan earlier this week. The cuts target mental health and substance abuse programs, including crisis services, according to Louisiana health officials. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Equitable distributions: The Commission on the Equitable Distribution of Ad Valorem Taxes held its final meeting on Thursday, proposing a new plan for distributing tax revenue from rolling stock assessments. Starting in tax year 2026, the Louisiana Tax Commission will use data from the Department of Transportation and Development on active rail lines to determine each parish’s percentage of the state’s total rail. Read more from The Center Square.

Luncheon speaker: Brian Dubreil, a representative of Friends of City Park, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will speak in opposition to proposed changes to City Park Golf Course and discuss expanding the vision in and around City Park and the LSU lakes. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.