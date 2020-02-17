Roundup: Diversity Star Award / ExxonMobil reaction / Ochsner Health System  

Apply: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced it is accepting applications for its Diversity Star Award to spotlight and honor regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. The award application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor. Applications for the 2020 Diversity Star Award are open through March 13 online.

After the fire: This Wednesday, a day after ExxonMobil is set to release its seven-day report about a fire at its Baton Rouge refinery, state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, is hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church to talk with residents living near the ExxonMobil plant, WAFB-TV reports. Area residents have already expressed displeasure with ExxonMobil over its notification system the night of the fire. Read the full story.

Tuition: Ochsner Health System this week announced it will start paying the medical school education of students who commit to work with Ochsner in Louisiana for five years. The program will start with 30 students this summer. Citing the tight labor market, Warner Thomas, who heads the medical system, says Ochsner also will pay for current employees who want to advance in their careers from a licensed practical nurse to a registered nurse or from a medical assistant to an LPN. Read the full story.