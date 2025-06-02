Roundup: Disney’s layoffs / Trucking fee debate / Saudi Arabia’s golf tourney

Let it go: Disney is laying off several hundred employees across its film and TV divisions, affecting marketing, casting and finance. The cuts are part of broader cost-saving efforts that have eliminated over 8,000 jobs since 2023. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Driving on: Louisiana lawmakers rejected a bill to raise permit fees on overweight and oversize trucks, but the effort isn’t over. A legislative auditor’s report suggested higher fees could boost road maintenance funding and showed Louisiana’s permit fees lag behind neighboring states. Read more from The Center Square.

Welcome to Louisiana: Louisiana lawmakers plan to spend at least $7 million in public funds to host the LIV Golf League tour―owned by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia―in New Orleans in 2026. The money includes $5 million in hosting fees and $2 million for course upgrades. Officials say the event could generate $60 million in economic impact during the tourism off-season. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.