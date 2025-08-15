Roundup: Discriminatory debanking / NOLA mayor indicted / DCFS secretary

Speaking out: Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming recently joined 31 other state financial officers in backing President Donald Trump’s executive order to end discriminatory debanking. In a statement, Fleming called the action “vital and overdue,” condemning the use of federal regulatory power to deny banking services based on political or religious beliefs or subjective “reputational risk,” a practice critics say has targeted law-abiding Americans for years.

Federal probe: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday, making her the first New Orleans mayor charged with a federal crime while still in office. Details of the charges against the first woman mayor in the city’s 307-year history weren’t immediately available after the indictment was handed up to Magistrate Judge Eva Dossier by the grand jury foreman. Read more from WWL-TV.

Luncheon speaker: Rebecca Harris, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Gov. Jeff Landry appointed Harris this summer, replacing Judge David Matlock, who is staying on with the department as an assistant to Harris. Harris will talk about priorities, projects and goals at the department. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.