Roundup: Director of Gaming / Farm Bureau / Imported seafood

New leadership: Attorney General Liz Murrill has tapped Dawn Himel to be the new director of gaming for the Louisiana Department of Justice. Gov. Jeff Landry appointed previous director Chris Hebert chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

$13 billion industry: Louisiana’s most influential agriculture voice will choose a new leader this weekend at the annual Farm Bureau Convention in New Orleans, where more than 1,500 farmers and their families are gathering Thursday to set the course for the state’s $13 billion industry that wields considerable political clout. Acadiana farmer Richard Fontenot, who is currently serving as the Farm Bureau’s third vice president, is campaigning for president with no announced opposition. Read more from the USA Today network.

Protecting Louisiana seafood: Louisiana congressmen Clay Higgins and Troy Carter have introduced a new bill that would give the Food and Drug Administration authority to destroy imported contaminated seafood that poses a significant public health concern. The Destruction of Hazardous Imports Act would expand the FDA’s authority to destroy everything from hazardous items to food products. They are currently only responsible for destroying FDA-regulated medical devices and medication deemed a health risk. Read the full announcement.