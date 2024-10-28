Roundup: Direct air capture / LOSFA / LSU-Bama kickoff time

Investment: Direct air capture technology developer Climeworks on Monday announced its plans to build a facility in Calcasieu Parish as part of the Project Cypress DAC Hub. The company will mobilize an additional $50 million in private investment to match the initial $50 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to create one of the world’s largest DAC hubs. The company is expected to create 140 direct new jobs with average annual salaries of $123,000. The project is also expected to support 800 construction jobs. Read more from Louisiana Economic Development.

Apprenticeship Expo: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance will host a virtual Apprenticeship Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. This year’s theme is “10 Years of Engagement, Expansion and Innovation.” The event will feature speakers from the 1881 Research Institute, Apprenti, BASF, Dow Chemical Co., Electrical Training Alliance, Ochsner Health and Union Pacific Railroad. Students in attendance will be able to engage with industry professionals and learn the skills needed to enter applicable career fields. Register here.

Under the lights: A kickoff time has been announced for LSU’s upcoming game against Alabama. The Tigers will take on their SEC rival at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Neither LSU nor Alabama has a game on Nov. 2, meaning they both have an extra week to prepare. The loser of the game will be essentially eliminated from the College Football Playoff race. Read more from WBRZ-TV.