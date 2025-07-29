Roundup: Developing apartments / Transcontinental railroad / Consumer confidence

Opportunity for profits: Housing developers have said it’s too expensive to build quality, low-income apartments, citing rising costs for land, materials and labor, as well as increasingly restrictive zoning regulations. Despite the challenges, experts say relief may be on the way. Read more from CNBC.

Mega merger announced: Union Pacific wants to buy Norfolk Southern in a $85 billion deal that would create the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S, and potentially trigger a final wave of rail mergers across the country. The proposed deal, announced Tuesday, would marry Union Pacific’s vast rail network in the West with Norfolk’s rails that snake across the Eastern United States. The combined railroad would include more than 50,000 miles of track in 43 states with connections to major ports on both coasts. Read more from the AP.

Looking up: U.S. consumer confidence increased in July as concerns eased about the outlook for the broader economy and the labor market. The Conference Board’s gauge of confidence rose 2 points to 97.2, data released Tuesday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 96. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.