Roundup: Delta Utilities / Smitty’s Supply / Argent LNG

Mark your calendars: District 3 Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis and the Metro Council will host a town hall on Tuesday to discuss how public utility company Delta Utilities is regulated. Residents are invited to attend, and customers experiencing billing issues will have a chance to have their issues addressed and will be offered information for filing a complaint against the company. Delta Utilities acquired Entergy’s New Orleans and Baton Rouge natural gas distribution networks in July. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Avenue.

Served: Federal law enforcement agents served a search warrant at the Smitty’s Supply plant in Tangipahoa Parish in November, records show. The warrant suggests a rare criminal investigation into last year’s fire and oil spill catastrophe could be underway. The EPA appears to be leading the inquiry but has so far said little about the search. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Digging deeper: Federal regulators have begun a study of the potential environmental impacts of a massive LNG export facility proposed by Louisiana-based Argent LNG. The facility is proposed for a site about 100 miles south of New Orleans at the Port of Fourchon. FERC has formally requested public comments on the scope of the issues that should be addressed in the environmental analysis. If the project comes to fruition, Argent will become the first Louisiana LNG exporter based in the state. Read more from The Center Square.