Roundup: Del Monte Foods / Microsoft layoffs / Payrolls fall

Filing for bankruptcy: Del Monte Foods, the 139-year-old company best known for its canned fruits and vegetables, is filing for bankruptcy protection as U.S. consumers increasingly bypass its products for healthier or cheaper options. Del Monte said that the bankruptcy filing is part of a planned sale of the company’s assets. Read more from The Associated Press.

Latest round: Microsoft plans to cut about 9,000 workers in its latest round of layoffs. The cuts to staff represent less than 4% of the tech giant’s global workforce and span levels, geographies, tenure and teams, a company spokesperson says. The latest round of layoffs adds to about 6,000 roles that Microsoft eliminated in May across its product and software development teams. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

33,000 fewer jobs: U.S. private payrolls fell for the first time in more than two years in June as economic uncertainty hampered hiring, but low layoffs continued to anchor the labor market. Private payrolls dropped by 33,000 jobs last month, the first decline since March 2023, after a downwardly revised increase of 29,000 in May, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Read more from Reuters.