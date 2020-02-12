Roundup: Deepwater Horizon funds / Louisiana at bottom / US medical bills  

Coastal restoration: Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced that the RESTORE Council has voted to approve the use of $130 million in Deepwater Horizon oil spill dollars to fund the river reintroduction into the Maurepas Swamp project. Administered by Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the project will revitalize 45,000 acres of the Maurepas Swamp by diverting freshwater, sediment, and nutrients from the Mississippi River. Read the full announcement.

Well-being: Louisiana is ranked 49th in the nation for the overall well-being of its children and 50th for their economic well-being, according to a new report from Agenda for Children, a New Orleans-based nonprofit. The ranking used 16 metrics for well-being and was created with support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Annie E. Casey Foundation, The Center Square reports. The report includes proposals for legislators to improve the well-being of Louisiana’s children, however many of them would raise costs for taxpayers and some have already been rejected by state lawmakers. Read the full story.

Behind on bills: The proportion of people in families struggling to pay medical bills is down, but the number isn’t dropping like it used to, according to a big government study. In a 2018 national survey, the latest data available, just over 14% of people said they belong to a family struggling with those bills, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported today. That’s a big drop from nearly 20% in 2011 but only slightly less than the proportion from the two years prior to 2019. Researchers say the smaller decline reflects broader health care trends, including expanded Affordable Care Act and Medicaid coverage. Read the full story.