Roundup: Death Valley / Superintendent search / 5th Congressional District

No place like home: Due to its traditions and the difficulty it presents opponents, LSU football’s home stadium garnered the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s top 25 college football stadiums. Fourteen college football writers from ESPN voted on the list, with 42 stadiums getting at least one vote. The writers were asked to rank their top 20 stadiums, with no parameters on how to vote. Tiger Stadium beat other heavy-hitters like the Rose Bowl (UCLA) and Michigan Stadium (Michigan) for the top spot. Read more from the USA Today network.

No movement: After a lengthy meeting that stretched into early Friday morning, the board took no action in the ongoing superintendent search. When the meeting began on Thursday afternoon, the selection of a superintendent was first on the agenda. Early in the meeting, the board voted to move the superintendent selection to the end, to allow the board to discuss other business. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Qualifying: U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow qualified for reelection to the 5th Congressional District, which now includes portions of the Capital City. Letlow, who lives outside Monroe in the community of Start, has yet to draw a competitor in the qualifying period that ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the Nov. 5 ballot. The 5th District was altered after the Louisiana Legislature turned the 6th District into the state’s second majority-minority congressional district. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.