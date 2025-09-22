Roundup: DDD tax / Flood insurance IPO / Nvidia’a $100B investment

Upcoming election: On Oct. 11, East Baton Rouge voters will decide whether to renew a 10-mill property tax for the Downtown Development District. Set for 2027–2031, the tax would raise about $740,000 annually for business recruitment, public space upkeep, and events aimed at strengthening downtown Baton Rouge’s growth and vitality. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Going public: Flood insurance company Neptune Insurance is seeking a valuation of up to $2.76 billion in its U.S. IPO, with existing shareholders aiming to raise $368.4 million by selling 18.4 million shares at $18 to $20 each. Founded in 2018, the Florida-based flood insurer competes with the National Flood Insurance Program as climate-driven storm risk fuels demand. Read more from Reuters.

Investing in the future: Nvidia will invest $100 billion in OpenAI to build at least 10 gigawatts of AI data centers, with the first gigawatt set for deployment in late 2026. The deal, complementing collaborations with Microsoft and others, follows OpenAI’s tentative $100 billion equity agreement granting Microsoft a major stake in its for-profit arm. Read more from the Associated Press.