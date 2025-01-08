Roundup: DDD newsletter / Entergy’s storm fee / Interest rates

For your inbox: Baton Rouge’s Downtown Development District launched its redesigned newsletter, The Drift, on Wednesday. To be published weekly, the newsletter is designed to provide a mix of news, interviews, urban planning ideas and staff recommendations. The Drift was developed in collaboration with Throughline, a firm led by Mukul Verma, former founding editor of Daily Report and past communications director for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Subscribe to The Drift.

Customer bills: Entergy Louisiana wants to add a new storm fee to its customers’ electric bills to recover funds it spent on repairs from Hurricane Francine. The company is soliciting approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission to bill customers a total of more than $182 million for post-storm recovery. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Dialing back: A majority of Federal Reserve officials at last month’s meeting expressed an interest to dial back the pace of interest rate cuts this year in the face of persistently elevated inflation and the threat of widespread tariffs and other potential policy changes. But the minutes from the meeting also show clear division among the Fed’s 19 policymakers. Read more from The Associated Press.