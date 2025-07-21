Roundup: DCFS shake-up / Southwest Airlines / Jimmy Buffett’s estate

New leadership: Gov. Jeff Landry announced a leadership shake-up Friday at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, naming Rebecca Harris as the agency’s next secretary and appointing Judge David Matlock as her confidential assistant. Harris takes the reins as the department undergoes sweeping structural changes, with lawmakers voting this week to shift many of DCFS’s traditional responsibilities to other state agencies as part of a broader effort to streamline services. Read more from The Center Square.

End of an era: Southwest Airlines passengers will fly in assigned seats for the first time on Jan. 27, the carrier tells CNBC. Customers can start buying tickets with assigned seats on July 29. The move ends more than half a century of open seating on the airline, a policy that has set it apart from rivals for decades. Read more from CNBC.

Legal battle: Jimmy Buffett ’s widow has accused her late husband’s financial adviser of failing to administer the singer’s multimillion-dollar trust in good faith and ignoring what she believes were in her best interests regarding the $275 million estate. Jane Buffett on Monday asked a judge in West Palm Beach, Florida, to stop Richard Mozenter from trying to remove her as a trustee and instead sought an order removing him from overseeing the estate, according to court papers. Read more from the Associated Press.