Roundup: David Cresson / Apple / Arms race

Guest speaker: David Cresson, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association, will address the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Cresson will discuss Louisiana’s chemical manufacturing sector and health outcomes along the industrial corridor during the club’s weekly noon meeting at Drusilla Seafood.

Visual pivot: Apple is revamping video podcasts in Apple Podcasts, making it easier to switch between audio and video as the industry shifts toward visuals. The update follows moves by YouTube and Spotify, with ads and broader device support coming later this year. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Loading up: The 500-year-old Beretta firearms dynasty is doubling down on the U.S., taking a near-10% stake in rival Ruger as it pursues growth beyond military contracts. The move reflects rising global defense spending—and a long-term strategy to win share in the world’s largest gun market. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.