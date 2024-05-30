Roundup: Dangerous roads / Emotional support animals / Coastal restoration

Watch where you walk: Baton Rouge—tied with Daytona Beach, Florida—has the fifth most dangerous roads for pedestrians nationally, according to a new study. From 2018 to 2022, there were 172 pedestrian deaths in Baton Rouge, 73 more than the 99 that occurred from 2013 to 2017. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Cracking down: The Louisiana Legislature approved a bill Wednesday that will make it a crime to use or sell dubious emotional support animal “certifications,” which are marketed to pet owners who want to bring their furry companions into apartments, hotels and other venues where animals aren’t permitted. House Bill 407, sponsored by Rep. Joe Stagni, R-Kenner, received final passage in a 85-3 concurrence vote in the House and will be sent to Gov. Jeff Landry. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Identifying funding: Proposals for redirecting royalties from offshore renewable energy projects to coastal protection efforts are headed to the Louisiana Senate floor for final passage. The majority of coastal restoration funds currently come from the Deepwater Horizon settlement, which is slated to end in 2031. The bills propose to replace the sunsetting funds with the redirected royalties. Read more from the Center Square.