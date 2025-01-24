Roundup: Cryptocurrency / Discrimination lawsuits / Interest rates

Regulations: Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick said Thursday that his bank will work with U.S. regulators to examine whether it can deepen its involvement in cryptocurrency markets. On Tuesday, the acting head of the Securities and Exchange Commission launched an effort to develop a regulatory framework for the nascent asset class. Read more from CNBC.

A warning: U.S. companies that scale back workplace diversity efforts to avoid scrutiny from the Trump administration may be exposing themselves to more discrimination lawsuits by workers, experts warn. President Donald Trump this week issued a sweeping executive order directing federal agencies to terminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and encouraging private companies to do the same. Read more from Reuters.

Pressuring the Fed: President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would press the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates “immediately,” rekindling a fight over the historically independent U.S. central bank. Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump told a room of chief executives that he would “demand” lower interest rates, despite the Fed being an independent body. Read more from The Washington Post.