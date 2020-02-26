Roundup: Crawfish prices / Seniors with student debt / US home sales jump 

Mudbugs: Today marks the beginning of the season of Lent, which means crawfish become even more desirable, especially on Fridays. Currently, Winn Dixie is boasting the lowest prices for boiled crawfish at $3.49 per pound, WAFB-TV reports. Winn Dixie locations on Siegen Lane, Coursey Boulevard, Burbank Drive, and Airline Highway are also selling live crawfish for $2.99 per pound, which is a bit more common among their list of vendors. Hi Nabor and Rouses are also posting prices for boiled crawfish at less than $4 per pound. Read the full story.

Student loans: In all, more than 2.8 million Americans over 60 are contending with student debt, a number that has quadrupled from 700,000 in 2005, The New York Times reports. The cost is swelling, too: Between 2012 and 2017, for those age 60 and older, the average amount of student loan debt almost doubled, ballooning to $23,500 from $12,100. The problem is causing crises for people at retirement age. Read the full story.

Rising sales: U.S. sales of new homes jumped 7.9% in January to the fastest pace in more than 12 years, a positive sign for economic growth, the Commerce Department said this morning. New homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 764,000 last month, the highest sales rate since July 2007, shortly before the U.S. economy slumped into the Great Recession. Read the full report.