Roundup: Crawfish prices / Global economy / Pennington’s Answer Gala

Mudbugs: Crawfish prices dropped $1 per pound at docks this week, signaling early supply growth for the 2026 season. Data from The Crawfish App shows increased harvesting activity easing early price pressure, with more south Louisiana farms beginning to fish ponds and ramp up production.

Resilient growth: Leading global economic policymakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday urged countries and businesses to filter out the turmoil from a week of clashes with the Trump administration and focus on boosting growth and fighting inequality in a world where trade will continue to flow and international cooperation is still badly needed. The global economy is showing unexpected resilience despite the noise, leaders said in a panel discussion. Read more from the Associated Press.

On the calendar: The Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation will host The Answer Gala on March 27 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, bringing together business and community leaders for an evening of trivia, dining and fundraising. Proceeds support groundbreaking research at Pennington Biomedical Research Center focused on diabetes, healthy aging and other critical health challenges. Read more about the event.